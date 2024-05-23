First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FAF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First American Financial by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $56.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.76. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $65.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.44%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

