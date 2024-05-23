Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TWO shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TWO

Insider Activity at Two Harbors Investment

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 12,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,525.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,348.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Two Harbors Investment news, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $57,123.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,495.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 12,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $166,525.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,348.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,335 shares of company stock valued at $376,316 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 67.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 238.4% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 38.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.85. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $14.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.13.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.