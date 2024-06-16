Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $52.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PINS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pinterest from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Pinterest from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.34.

Pinterest stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $44.64. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 207.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.20.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.96 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $65,949.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $65,949.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,665 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,343,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,110,000 after buying an additional 994,848 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,122,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,924 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,036,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,925 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,305,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,173 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,887,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,179,000 after purchasing an additional 64,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

