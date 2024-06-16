Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Short Interest Update

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,300 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the May 15th total of 134,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jacob Suen sold 10,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $54,258.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Airgain news, CEO Jacob Suen sold 10,639 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $54,258.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $27,432.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,032 shares of company stock worth $102,163 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Airgain alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airgain stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,521 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.96% of Airgain worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 52.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airgain Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $5.60 on Friday. Airgain has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. Airgain had a negative net margin of 22.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 million. Research analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Airgain in a report on Saturday, June 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIRG

About Airgain

(Get Free Report)

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.