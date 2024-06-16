Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EXFY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

Get Expensify alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Expensify

Expensify Stock Performance

Shares of EXFY opened at $1.40 on Friday. Expensify has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87. The firm has a market cap of $121.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The business had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Expensify’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Expensify will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expensify

In other Expensify news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 83,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $151,585.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,553,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,138.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 21,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $30,198.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,310.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 83,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $151,585.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,553,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,138.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 850,961 shares of company stock worth $1,289,019 and sold 825,283 shares worth $1,380,881. Corporate insiders own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Expensify

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Expensify by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.