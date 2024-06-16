Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Short Interest Update

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the May 15th total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 778,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 13.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $324.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.35. Agenus has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.04.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.58) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $28.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agenus will post -9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Agenus from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Agenus by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,850 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 107,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 27,137 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

