Piper Sandler Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 160.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OCUL

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Up 14.1 %

OCUL stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.29, a current ratio of 21.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.17. The stock has a market cap of $890.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 76.64% and a negative net margin of 192.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth $3,122,000. Artia Global Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth about $1,962,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 381,810 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth about $667,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth about $20,071,000. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.