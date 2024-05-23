Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RBRK. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.92.

RBRK stock opened at $33.96 on Monday. Rubrik has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

