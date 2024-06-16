AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
AGNC Investment Stock Performance
Shares of AGNCL opened at $24.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.00. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $19.78 and a 52 week high of $24.40.
AGNC Investment Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AGNC Investment
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.