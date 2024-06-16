AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNCL opened at $24.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.00. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $19.78 and a 52 week high of $24.40.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

