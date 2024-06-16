Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $126.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $124.00. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.14% from the stock’s previous close.

CCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.21.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $99.10 on Friday. Crown Castle has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $119.50. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.09.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter worth $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

