Raymond James Increases Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target to $228.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $212.00 to $228.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RGA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $202.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.92. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $135.07 and a twelve month high of $213.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.41 and a 200-day moving average of $181.92.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 20.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total value of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

