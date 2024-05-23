DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Raised to $125.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Guggenheim cut shares of DTE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.30.

DTE Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

DTE opened at $115.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $117.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.33.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $514,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,194,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,376,768,000 after purchasing an additional 261,623 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,081,000 after purchasing an additional 724,561 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,542,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,212 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,538,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,314,000 after purchasing an additional 137,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

