StockNews.com Lowers Walmart (NYSE:WMT) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.01.

Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $65.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $525.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.56 and its 200-day moving average is $56.71. Walmart has a 12-month low of $48.34 and a 12-month high of $65.69.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $228,523,137.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 648,504,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,860,933,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $29,195,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 653,067,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,132,597,369.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $228,523,137.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 648,504,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,860,933,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,733,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,280,394 over the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

