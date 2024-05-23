Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $740.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $720.00 to $740.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $666.59.

Intuit stock opened at $670.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $634.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $619.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.39, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit has a 52-week low of $400.22 and a 52-week high of $673.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 12.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $1,747,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

