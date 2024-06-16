Heinrich Merz Acquires 41,416 Shares of Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Stock

Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report) insider Heinrich Merz bought 41,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 241 ($3.07) per share, with a total value of £99,812.56 ($127,101.18).

Majedie Investments Trading Down 1.2 %

LON:MAJE opened at GBX 238 ($3.03) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 243.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 235.29. Majedie Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 179 ($2.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 254 ($3.23). The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23. The stock has a market cap of £126.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 767.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Majedie Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from Majedie Investments’s previous dividend of $1.90. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Majedie Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,580.65%.

About Majedie Investments

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

