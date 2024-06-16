ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,922,700 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the May 15th total of 2,834,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 39,227.0 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance

ABMRF opened at $17.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average of $15.71. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan.

