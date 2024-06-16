ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,922,700 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the May 15th total of 2,834,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 39,227.0 days.
ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance
ABMRF opened at $17.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average of $15.71. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26.
About ABN AMRO Bank
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ABN AMRO Bank
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.