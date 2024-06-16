SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) & NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) Head-To-Head Contrast

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) and NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SeaStar Medical and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -$26.23 million ($25.00) -0.15 NeuroOne Medical Technologies $1.95 million 13.62 -$11.86 million ($0.58) -1.65

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than SeaStar Medical. NeuroOne Medical Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SeaStar Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

SeaStar Medical has a beta of -1.03, meaning that its stock price is 203% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SeaStar Medical and NeuroOne Medical Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaStar Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a consensus target price of $2.20, suggesting a potential upside of 130.58%. Given NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NeuroOne Medical Technologies is more favorable than SeaStar Medical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of SeaStar Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of SeaStar Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SeaStar Medical and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -725.48% NeuroOne Medical Technologies -343.55% -277.71% -204.28%

Summary

NeuroOne Medical Technologies beats SeaStar Medical on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders. It has a strategic partnership with RBC Medical Innovations to develop a radio frequency ablation generator. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

