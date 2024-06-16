AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP) Short Interest Up 21.8% in May

AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the May 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

AmBase Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ABCP opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.57. AmBase has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20.

AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

AmBase Company Profile

AmBase Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it invested in a real estate development property. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Coral Springs, Florida.

