Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Down 6.4% After Insider Selling

Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) were down 6.4% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $97.38 and last traded at $97.40. Approximately 452,625 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 784,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.04.

Specifically, CEO Quintin Kneen sold 150,000 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $16,351,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,692,279.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 20,000 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $2,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Quintin Kneen sold 150,000 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $16,351,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,692,279.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 733,926 shares of company stock valued at $78,328,615 in the last 90 days. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Tidewater from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tidewater presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Tidewater Trading Down 6.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.40. Tidewater had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 29th that allows the company to repurchase $48.60 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tidewater

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 608.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tidewater

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.