Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) vs. Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Critical Comparison

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) and Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.5% of Fate Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of Protara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Fate Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Protara Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics 1 10 3 0 2.14 Protara Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Fate Therapeutics and Protara Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $6.58, suggesting a potential upside of 82.36%. Protara Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 931.13%. Given Protara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Protara Therapeutics is more favorable than Fate Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and Protara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics -2,933.79% -46.49% -34.48% Protara Therapeutics N/A -58.80% -51.37%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and Protara Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics $63.53 million 6.47 -$160.93 million ($1.92) -1.88 Protara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$40.42 million ($3.74) -0.69

Protara Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fate Therapeutics. Fate Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Protara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics beats Protara Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders. Its CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors. The company has a collaboration and option agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived CAR T-cell product candidates for the treatment of cancer. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations. It is also developing intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients receiving parenteral nutrition. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

