Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) and Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) Head to Head Comparison

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) and Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Emeren Group and Alimco Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emeren Group 2 0 2 1 2.40 Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Emeren Group currently has a consensus target price of $5.38, indicating a potential upside of 229.75%. Given Emeren Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Emeren Group is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

44.1% of Emeren Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of Emeren Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Emeren Group has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alimco Financial has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Emeren Group and Alimco Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emeren Group -12.70% -0.88% -0.69% Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Emeren Group and Alimco Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emeren Group $104.67 million 0.94 -$9.32 million ($0.26) -6.27 Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alimco Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Emeren Group.

Summary

Emeren Group beats Alimco Financial on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emeren Group

(Get Free Report)

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. It operates in China, United States, UK, Spain, France, Poland, Italy, Hungary, and Internationally. The company was formerly known as ReneSola Ltd and changed its name to Emeren Group Ltd in January 2023. Emeren Group Ltd was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Alimco Financial

(Get Free Report)

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

