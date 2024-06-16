Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Trading 2.1% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $47.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Rubrik traded as high as $31.78 and last traded at $31.76. 594,733 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,325,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.11.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cibc World Mkts raised Rubrik to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Rubrik from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rubrik currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.57.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

