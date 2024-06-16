Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 1,367,407 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 737,228 shares.The stock last traded at $87.04 and had previously closed at $92.25.

The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.29. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIG. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $512,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,804,393.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Signet Jewelers news, CAO Vincent Ciccolini sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total value of $406,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,164.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $512,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,804,393.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,431 shares of company stock worth $3,444,267 over the last quarter. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 6.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.12.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

