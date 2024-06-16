Analyzing Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) & Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ)

Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ – Get Free Report) and Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.6% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.9% of Vermilion Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Vermilion Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and Vermilion Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extraction Oil & Gas -223.86% -56.20% -11.52% Vermilion Energy -30.71% 11.65% 5.93%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Extraction Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vermilion Energy has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Extraction Oil & Gas and Vermilion Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extraction Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Vermilion Energy 0 1 4 0 2.80

Vermilion Energy has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 129.78%. Given Vermilion Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vermilion Energy is more favorable than Extraction Oil & Gas.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and Vermilion Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extraction Oil & Gas $906.64 million 0.01 -$1.39 billion ($0.46) -0.13 Vermilion Energy $2.14 billion 0.81 -$176.01 million ($2.78) -3.91

Vermilion Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Extraction Oil & Gas. Vermilion Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Extraction Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vermilion Energy beats Extraction Oil & Gas on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 169,900 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 125,500 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 254.1 MMBoe; and had 1,509 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On June 14, 2020, Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

