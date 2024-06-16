Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Short Interest Update

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the May 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Ajinomoto Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AJINY opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.10. Ajinomoto has a 1-year low of $34.34 and a 1-year high of $42.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.76.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and flavored seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

