Contrasting Mobiquity Technologies (MOBQ) & Its Rivals

Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQ – Get Free Report) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Mobiquity Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mobiquity Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobiquity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Mobiquity Technologies Competitors 268 565 669 23 2.29

As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 110.33%. Given Mobiquity Technologies’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mobiquity Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobiquity Technologies -591.12% -282.65% -147.69% Mobiquity Technologies Competitors -66.42% -107.16% -16.79%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mobiquity Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Mobiquity Technologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mobiquity Technologies $860,000.00 -$6.53 million -0.71 Mobiquity Technologies Competitors $1.14 billion $226.72 million -1.74

Mobiquity Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mobiquity Technologies. Mobiquity Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Mobiquity Technologies has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobiquity Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.08, suggesting that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.2% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mobiquity Technologies competitors beat Mobiquity Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Mobiquity Technologies Company Profile

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology, data compliance, and intelligence company in the United States. It provides advertising technology operating system platform includes adserver, demand side platform, advertisement quality tools, analytics dashboard, engine, advertisement prediction and delivery tools, supply quality tools, private marketplace tools, audience and location targeting, reports, an advertisement software development kit, prebid adaptor, contextual targeting, identity graph capabilities, cookie syncing, and the updated version of a quality and security tools that blends artificial intelligence and machine learning-based optimization technology which automatically serves advertising and manages digital advertising inventory and campaigns. The company also offers data intelligence platform for providing precise data and insights on consumer's real-world behavior and trends for use in marketing and research; and MobiExchange is a data-focused technology solution that enables users to rapidly build actionable data and insights for its own use, providing out-of-the box private labeling, flexible branding, content management, user management, user communications, subscriptions, payment, invoices, reporting, gateways to third party platforms, and help desk solutions. In addition, it provides content publisher platform, a single-vendor ad tech operating system with tools for consent management, audience building, a direct advertising interface, and inventory enhancement, that allows publishers to better monetize their opt-in user data and advertising inventory. The company was formerly known as Ace Marketing & Promotions, Inc. and changed its name to Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. in September 2013. Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, New York.

