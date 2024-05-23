Analysts Set Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) PT at $120.56

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,294 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,948 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,654,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,036,982,000 after acquiring an additional 62,105 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,202 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $764,604,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $114.68 on Friday. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The stock has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.72 and its 200-day moving average is $101.76.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

