Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,597,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,948,000 after purchasing an additional 135,766 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 70,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,689,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,177,989. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day moving average is $50.31.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

