Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,104,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,873 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $80,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 922.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter valued at about $100,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ VONV traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $75.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,347. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.28. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52 week low of $62.92 and a 52 week high of $78.81.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.