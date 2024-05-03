Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 4,723 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,723 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 323,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 3.8% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 19.4% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,651,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,298,000 after purchasing an additional 265,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stephens raised their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.90.

SYY traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,709,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,944. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.76 and its 200-day moving average is $75.09. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

