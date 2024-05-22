Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GILD traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.59. 2,194,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,227,729. The firm has a market cap of $84.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

