Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.89.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,863 shares of company stock worth $28,007,307. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CB traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,444,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,355. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.71 and a 52-week high of $260.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

