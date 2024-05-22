Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.59 and last traded at $46.58. Approximately 1,469,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 11,474,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MO. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.45 and its 200 day moving average is $41.83. The firm has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.01%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Altria Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MO. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Altria Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 102,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 9,290 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 15.7% during the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

