CIBC Lowers CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$29.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price reduced by research analysts at CIBC from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.80.

CAE traded down C$1.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$25.32. 1,154,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,983. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$23.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.87. The stock has a market cap of C$8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.89.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

