Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $175.48 and last traded at $175.51. 5,428,954 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 29,786,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.60.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,935 shares of company stock worth $31,178,987. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Meritage Group LP lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 59.2% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

