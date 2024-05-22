Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) PT Raised to $30.00

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) had its price target raised by investment analysts at CIBC from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.82% from the stock’s current price.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Pan American Silver from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of PAAS stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $21.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,635,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508,641. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.36. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $22.68.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $601.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.58 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.8% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 76.9% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Pan American Silver by 455.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

