Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Shares Down 5.9%

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.01. Approximately 377,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 793,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWKS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Thoughtworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average is $3.64.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $252.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.34 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 1,094.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 485,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 444,712 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thoughtworks by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,335,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Thoughtworks by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,446,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,959,000 after purchasing an additional 112,782 shares in the last quarter. 32.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

