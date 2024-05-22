Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Trading Down 20%

Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 20% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 185,556 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 133,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Kane Biotech Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,164.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Kane Biotech alerts:

Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

About Kane Biotech

In other Kane Biotech news, Director Philip Renaud sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total transaction of C$260,000.00. Insiders own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company develops its products using coactiv+ technology, an antimicrobial wound gel platform; and DispersinB technology, a naturally occurring enzyme that cleaves the bacterial surface polysaccharide poly-b-1, 6-N-acetylglucosamine for treating wounds and otic infections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kane Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kane Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.