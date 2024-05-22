Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Free Report) by 88.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,172 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 4th quarter valued at $2,315,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 20,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth $137,000.

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Price Performance

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,972. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.96.

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. UWM was launched on Jan 23, 2007 and is managed by ProShares.

