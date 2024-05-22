Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Stock Price Up 6%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.69 and last traded at $8.69. 913 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 11,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on VALN shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Valneva from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $605.17 million, a P/E ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.07.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.70). Valneva had a negative net margin of 15.88% and a negative return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $45.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.06 million. Analysts anticipate that Valneva SE will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valneva stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Valneva worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

