Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $54.44 and last traded at $54.74. Approximately 1,334,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 6,572,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.38.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.16. The company has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 285.19%.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of O. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 540,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,037,000 after acquiring an additional 180,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

