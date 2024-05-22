Head to Head Comparison: Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) and Revvity (NYSE:RVTY)

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) and Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Revvity and Prenetics Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revvity 5.49% 7.37% 4.22% Prenetics Global -193.60% -11.15% -9.03%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.7% of Revvity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Prenetics Global shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Revvity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revvity $2.75 billion 5.09 $693.09 million $1.21 93.74 Prenetics Global $21.74 million 2.43 -$62.72 million ($4.80) -1.20

This table compares Revvity and Prenetics Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Revvity has higher revenue and earnings than Prenetics Global. Prenetics Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revvity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Revvity and Prenetics Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revvity 0 6 7 0 2.54 Prenetics Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

Revvity presently has a consensus target price of $118.17, indicating a potential upside of 3.90%. Prenetics Global has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.71%. Given Prenetics Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Prenetics Global is more favorable than Revvity.

Risk and Volatility

Revvity has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prenetics Global has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Revvity beats Prenetics Global on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc. provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market. Its products are used for testing and screening genetic abnormalities, disorders, and diseases, including down syndrome, hypothyroidism, muscular dystrophy, infertility, and various metabolic conditions. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support genomic workflows using protein coupled receptor and next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology, immunodiagnostics, and drug discovery. It serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies under the AutoDELFIA, BACS-on-Beads, BIOCHIPs, Bioo Scientific,BoBs , chemagic, Chitas, DELFIA, DELFIA Xpress, DOPlify, EONIS, EUROArray, EUROIMMUN, EUROLabWorkstation, EUROLINE, EUROPattern, Evolution Evoya, explorer, Fontus, Genoglyphix, GSP, Haoyuan, IDS, IDS-i10 IDS-i10T, IDS-iSYS, iLab, iQ, JANUS, LabChip, LifeCycle, LimsLink, Migele, MultiPROBE, NEXTFLEX, NextPrep, Pannoramic, Panthera Puncher, PG-Seq, PGFind PKamp, PreNAT II, Prime, Protein Clear, ProteinEXact, QSigh, QuantiVac, RONIA, Sciclone, SimplicityChrom, Specimen Gate,Superflex, Symbio, T-SPOT, Touch, Twister, Vanadis, VariSpec, ViaCord VICTOR 2D, and Zephyr brand name. The company was formerly known as PerkinElmer, Inc. and changed its name to Revvity, Inc. in April 2023. Revvity, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Prenetics Global

Prenetics Global Limited, a genomics-driven health sciences company, engages in revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. It offers CircleDNA, a prevention arm that uses whole exome sequencing to offer comprehensive consumer DNA test. The company also, through its joint venture, Insighta, engages in pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies. In addition, the company, through its equity interests in ACT Genomics Holdings Company Limited, is involved in genomic profiling of solid tumors through ACTOnco. Prenetics Global Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

