Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Up 6.1%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.77. Approximately 225,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 936,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Lyell Immunopharma Trading Up 6.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $711.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of -0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 335,794.09% and a negative return on equity of 33.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYEL. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 9.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 73,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 12,225 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

