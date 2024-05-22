Atome (LON:ATOM) Shares Down 9.4%

Atome Plc (LON:ATOM – Get Free Report) shares fell 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 53.02 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 53.44 ($0.68). 152,382 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 79,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.75).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Atome in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a GBX 130 ($1.65) price objective for the company.
In other news, insider Peter M. Levine bought 195,000 shares of Atome stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £97,500 ($123,919.67). 62.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Atome Plc engages in producing, marketing, and distributing green hydrogen and ammonia. The company was formerly known as ATOME Energy PLC and changed its name to Atome Plc in February 2024. Atome Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.
