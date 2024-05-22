Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) traded down 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $345.81 and last traded at $347.00. 38,185 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 61,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $362.36.

Separately, Wedbush boosted their price target on Cavco Industries from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 14.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 127.9% during the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $429,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

