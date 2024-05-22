Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,677 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in American Express by 37.4% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,087 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $409,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

AXP traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $241.72. 827,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,364. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $244.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.46 and its 200 day moving average is $202.84.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Express from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.71.

Get Our Latest Report on American Express

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $729,842.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258 shares in the company, valued at $59,948.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $729,842.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258 shares in the company, valued at $59,948.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.