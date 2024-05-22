Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,994,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,015 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,627,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,584,000 after purchasing an additional 296,317 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,560,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,295,000 after purchasing an additional 502,304 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,550,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,721,000 after purchasing an additional 356,112 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $950,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,360 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $5,025,530.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,741,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,670,416,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $5,025,530.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,741,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,670,416,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 58,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $3,779,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,192,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,037,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 672,036 shares of company stock worth $49,281,565 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,734,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,431,518. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.95.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.47.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

