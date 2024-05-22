King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 1,032 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.24% of Reliance worth $38,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Reliance by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 31,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Reliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 81,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,767,000 after purchasing an additional 22,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Reliance Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of RS traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $302.13. 132,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,073. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.76. Reliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.12 and a 52 week high of $342.20. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.21). Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.63 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is 20.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $968,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,592.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $968,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,592.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,449,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,212,862.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,721,750. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

