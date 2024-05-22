King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 11,472 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,985 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,472 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.09% of ANSYS worth $27,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $326.61. 319,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,122. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $333.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

