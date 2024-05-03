Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 41,410 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,120,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,410 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $87,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.78. The company had a trading volume of 986,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,138. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.61. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.